Jehovah’s Witnesses Hold Ga Convention At Nyanyano

news

Jehovah’s Witnesses will continue with their annual convention at the Nyanyano Assembly grounds near Kasoa from Friday, September 7 to Sunday, 9, 2018.

The convention which will be held in the Ga language is under the theme: “Be Courageous!”

It is open to the general public to attend free of charge and no collection will be taken.

The three-day program consists of 54 presentations that will include talks, audio dramas, interviews, and short videos. Additionally, a feature film entitled The Story of Jonah—A Lesson in Courage and Mercy will be shown on the final day of the convention program.

The talks and interviews have been uniquely prepared to help the public to learn practical ways to face the present and future challenges with courage.

The public discourse based on the Bible will be presented on Sunday morning with the theme “The Resurrection Hope Imparts Courage—How?”

Each day, the morning and afternoon sessions will be introduced by music videos prepared specifically for the convention.

Morning session for the convention program would begin at 9:20 am each day and afternoon sessions are expected to begin at 1:40 pm on Friday, 1:50, on Saturday and 1:45 pm on Sunday.

Similar conventions are being held in over 26 cities and towns throughout Ghana in different languages such as English, Dangbe, Ewe, Frafra, Nzema, Twi and also in the American Sign Language.

The 2018 annual convention which kicked off in May is being held in 180 different lands across the world.