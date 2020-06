The ex-military ruler has received a lot of goodwill messages from far and near, as he marks a special day in his life.

Rawlings was Ghana’s first President in the Fourth Republic, serving from the year 1993 to 2001.

READ ALSO: “Allah preserve you to continue helping in nation-building” – Bawumia’s birthday message to Rawlings

On the occasion of his 73rd birthday, we have decided to compile eight of his evergreen photos as a soldier that will live in the minds of people for years.

Jerry John Rawlings: 7 old soldier never dies photos you need to see

Jerry John Rawlings: 7 old soldier never dies photos you need to see

Jerry John Rawlings: 7 old soldier never dies photos you need to see

Jerry John Rawlings: 7 old soldier never dies photos you need to see

Jerry John Rawlings: 7 old soldier never dies photos you need to see

Jerry John Rawlings: 7 old soldier never dies photos you need to see

Jerry John Rawlings: 7 old soldier never dies photos you need to see