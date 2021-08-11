"That to me is the weakest link in our education system at this time. When you have students going through situations where the lower secondary experience is just primary school, we are not going to have a robust secondary education programme in terms of STEM.

"So we will have six years of activities that will then dovetail into programs at the university so that students will be fully prepared for the 21st century," he told Accra-based Citi FM.

The Minister speaking during the Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics education stakeholder meeting in Accra under the auspices of the National Teaching Council stated that the current education system does not favour "weak" or underprivileged students.

"Why is that student who cannot read being offered additional courses?" he quizzed.