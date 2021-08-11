RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

JHS education system does not favour "weak" students - Dr. Adutwum

Kojo Emmanuel

The Education Minister Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum has said the Junior High School (JHS) system in the country had proven to be the neediest area of education.

Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum
Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum

According to him, adequate mechanisms have been put in place for the implementation of a review of the JHS education system adding that the government intervention is aimed at giving ample time to JHS students to be able to catch up on at least, reading and writing by the time they leave school.

"That to me is the weakest link in our education system at this time. When you have students going through situations where the lower secondary experience is just primary school, we are not going to have a robust secondary education programme in terms of STEM.

JHS students
JHS students Pulse Ghana

"So we will have six years of activities that will then dovetail into programs at the university so that students will be fully prepared for the 21st century," he told Accra-based Citi FM.

The Minister speaking during the Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics education stakeholder meeting in Accra under the auspices of the National Teaching Council stated that the current education system does not favour "weak" or underprivileged students.

"Why is that student who cannot read being offered additional courses?" he quizzed.

He added: "There will be interventions for those who cannot read or cannot write. Their elective courses will be reduced consequently."

