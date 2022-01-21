Jinapor calls for probe; Apiate explosion avoidable and unacceptable

In a statement, he said "The Minority is therefore calling for an impartial inquiry into this heart-wrenching accident and unfortunately lost of at least seventeen lives and destruction of several properties.

Here's is his full statement:

21st January 2022

MINORITY CALLS FOR ENQUIRY INTO THE BOGOSO EXPLOSION

The Minority in Parliament has received the tragic news of an explosion in Apiate, a town close to Bogoso in the Western Region in which several lives and properties were lost.

Credible reports confirm that a motorcycle run into a vehicle carrying explosives resulting in the carnage leading to loss of lives and destruction of properties.

This incident is unacceptable because there are strictly laid down protocols to be followed during the transportation of such explosives in accordance with LI2177.

It is our firm conviction that with strict regulatory enforcement and compliance of protocols, this unfortunate incident could have been averted.

The Minority is therefore calling for an impartial inquiry into this heart-wrenching accident and unfortunately loss of at least seventeen lives and destruction of several properties.

This inquiry among others will prevent the recurrence of such an incident in the future.

We, therefore, call on the government to do all within its powers to support the affected people in order to ameliorate their loss.

The Minority wishes to join well-meaning Ghanaians to commiserate and share in the pain and anguish of all affected people.

Signed

John Abdulai Jinapor

Ranking Member, Mines, and Energy Committee

Apiate explosion: Background

The huge explosion disaster happened on Thursday, January 20, 2022, when a vehicle transporting explosives from Kumasi to a mining site in the area exploded.

Recall Isaac Dasmani, the municipal chief executive for the Prestea Huni-Valley Municipal Assembly said "The reports that I'm getting from the bureaus, hospitals, is that [there are] roughly about 17 people that have passed away."

An additional 59 people sustained various degrees of injuries in the explosion.