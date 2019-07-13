The former first couple were registered onto the National Identity Register on Tuesday, 9th July 2019 and subsequently issued with the Ghana Card.

In addition, other members of the former president's household and his staff were registered and issued with the Ghana Card.

The National Democratic Congress led by Mr Mahama had early this year told its members not to register for the Ghana, accusing the ruling New Patriotic Party of ulterior motives.

However, the party made a U-turn, urging its members to register for the Ghana Card.

The registration exercise at the former president's residence was led by the Executive Secretary of the National Identification Authority, Professor Kenneth Agyemang Attafuah.

Mr. Mahama seized the opportunity during the registration exercise to emphasise the importance of the Ghana Card to the nation’s development.

He described the registration exercise as a non-partisan process in which all Ghanaians must readily participate.

Mr Mahama urged Ghanaians to “go out there and register for the Ghana Card”.