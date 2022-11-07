John Dumelo launches ‘Operation Feed Ourselves’ to reduce imports by 50%

“Another important aspect is to urge Ghanaians to add value to what we produce and consume Made in Ghana products,” Dumelo wrote on his Facebook page on Monday, November 7, 2022.

He entreated Ghanaians to “join hands to make this work”, adding “It’s a great time to be a farmer”.

The post has triggered numerous reactions from Ghanaians who have been applauding and urging him to continue making agriculture attractive to the youth.

Dumelo has been involved in serious agricultural activities in the past few years, reaping loads of farm produce which he has taken to his social media channels to showcase and pique the interest of other young Ghanaians to emulate him.