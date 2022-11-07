According to the popular actor who doubles as a politician as well as a farmer, the main focus of the initiative is to produce more foodstuff especially rice, tomatoes, onions and maize from the Guan district and Northern parts of Ghana to feed the rest of the country.
John Dumelo launches ‘Operation Feed Ourselves’ to reduce imports by 50%
John Dumelo has launched what he refers to as “Operation Feed Ourselves”, an initiative he believes will help cut down on the importation of goods into Ghana by 50% in the next 6 years.
“Another important aspect is to urge Ghanaians to add value to what we produce and consume Made in Ghana products,” Dumelo wrote on his Facebook page on Monday, November 7, 2022.
He entreated Ghanaians to “join hands to make this work”, adding “It’s a great time to be a farmer”.
The post has triggered numerous reactions from Ghanaians who have been applauding and urging him to continue making agriculture attractive to the youth.
Dumelo has been involved in serious agricultural activities in the past few years, reaping loads of farm produce which he has taken to his social media channels to showcase and pique the interest of other young Ghanaians to emulate him.
This year alone, he has made a lot of fortune from maize, yam ginger, cabbage, and rice farming. He invests in the cultivation of crops in the rural parts of the country such as the Oti and Northern regions and then transports the produce to the marketplaces in the urban centres for sale.
