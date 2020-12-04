According to him, he suffered a lot when the NPP painted him as corrupt while he was President, adding that his government should have responded appropriately.

He explained that allegations that he and his wife diverted funds and owned hotels in Dubai were all for political gain by the NPP.

“Some of the corruption allegations against my administration were throw-factory with some saying I had hotels in Dubai, some also claiming I had ships at the Tokyo Habour and myself and Lordina diverting $100 million World Bank money into our Swiss bank account and all. At the time, we felt that Ghanaians should see through it and there was really no truth in it,” Mahama said on GH One TV.

“So there are sometimes that perception of corruption created deliberately for political advantage and I suffered a lot from what the NPP did, and we didn’t respond appropriately.”

The former President, however, maintained that he fought corruption better than the Akufo-Addo administration has so far done.

He noted that his worse score in the corruption index is still better than Akufo-Addo’s best, insisting the current government is “swimming” in corruption.

“Let’s use the most scientific means of measuring corruption which is the transparency index. My worse score is better than Akufo-Addo’s best score. That is the most scientific basis. Otherwise, then, it is hearsay,” the NDC flagbearer said.

“The media has given him (Akufo-Addo) free ticket on corruption. I think Ghanaians are now used to corruption under Akufo-Addo and so nothing is shocking anymore.”

Mahama added: “The easiest way of fighting corruption is by investigating your opponents when you take power which takes no courage to do because they are not members of your party but when you are the president and the people in your party are engaged in corruption and you have the courage to investigate and prosecute them, that is when you are truly fighting the canker.”