‘That’s my dad in smock’ – Mahama shares photo of his father among Nkrumah’s Ministers

The senior Mahama served under the Nkrumah government after Ghana won its independence from British colonial rule.

He was appointed as Minister of State for the Northern Region and also became a Member of Parliament during the First Republic of Ghana.

He also served as a senior presidential adviser during Ghana's Third Republic under Hilla Limann.

As Ghana marks its 65th independence anniversary today, March 6, 2022, John Mahama remembered both his father and Nkrumah.

In a post on Twitter, the former President shared a photo of the two men, indicating his father, who was wearing a smock.

“First President of the Republic of Ghana, Dr. Kwame Nkrumah, captured here with his Ministers,” Mahama wrote.

“That’s my dad, EA Mahama (in smock) in the far right corner. Happy 65th Independence Anniversary. “