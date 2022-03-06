RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

‘That’s my dad in smock’ – Mahama shares photo of his father among Nkrumah’s Ministers

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga

Former President John Dramani Mahama marked the Independence Day celebrations by sharing a photo of his father with Dr. Kwame Nkrumah.

Mahama shares photo of his father among Nkrumah’s Ministers

Mahama comes from a family of deep political lineage, with his father Emmanuel Adama Mahama previously serving in government.

The senior Mahama served under the Nkrumah government after Ghana won its independence from British colonial rule.

He was appointed as Minister of State for the Northern Region and also became a Member of Parliament during the First Republic of Ghana.

He also served as a senior presidential adviser during Ghana's Third Republic under Hilla Limann.

As Ghana marks its 65th independence anniversary today, March 6, 2022, John Mahama remembered both his father and Nkrumah.

In a post on Twitter, the former President shared a photo of the two men, indicating his father, who was wearing a smock.

John Dramani Mahama
John Dramani Mahama Pulse Ghana

“First President of the Republic of Ghana, Dr. Kwame Nkrumah, captured here with his Ministers,” Mahama wrote.

“That’s my dad, EA Mahama (in smock) in the far right corner. Happy 65th Independence Anniversary. “

John Mahama served as Ghana’s President from 2012 to 2016.

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga

