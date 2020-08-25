In a video that has gone viral, the two were spotted serious vibing and jamming to a hip hop song.

It’s not easy shutting off attention from the media when your father is a former President of the country.

However, Sharaf and Farida seem to be handling themselves well, as they enjoy a close bond with their father.

Earlier this year, a viral video showed ex-President Mahama in a cycling race with Farida, while Sharaf jogged along.

Despite the tension in the political space ahead of the December polls, Sharaf and Farida seem to be enjoying their private lives.

Watch them jamming to some music in the video below: