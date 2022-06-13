Jomoro MP’s driver arrested for traffic offense & obstructing police officer

According to police, the MP who was in the car at the time ordered the driver not to stop when the officers attempted to stop them.

When they were chased and forced to stop, the passenger at the front seat of the four-whee vehicle of the lawmaker reportedly verbally abused the arresting officer and obstructed him from performing his duties.

They were subsequently arrested and taken to the Manet police station where they were detained.

Meanwhile, the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association conference has invited members of Ghana’s Parliament Constitutional and Legal Affairs Committee to a three-day meeting in the United Kingdom.

The event is expected to address a number of human rights issues among which the controversial Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill (Anti-LGBTQ bill) will be key.