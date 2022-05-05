Journalism in Nana Addo's era is the worst in Ghana — Manasseh Azure

The latest ranking is the lowest the country has ever seen in the past 17 years since it placed 66th in 2005.

According to the report, journalists have undergone growing pressures in recent times, despite being a regional leaders, in democratic stability.

In a series of posts on Twitter after Ghana dropped from its 30th position, last year, and ranked 60 among 180 countries, globally assessed based on the level of freedom available to journalists, Azure said "I have been doing journalism since Kufuor. And, in my view, Akufo-Addo's era is the worst for journalists in Ghana.

"... journalists have experienced growing pressures in recent years. To protect their jobs and their security, they increasingly resort to self-censorship, as the government shows itself intolerant of criticism," Reporters Without Borders said.

Pulse Ghana

He jokingly stated that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo isn't lucky because the Russia-Ukraine conflict has affected Ghana's press freedom ranking.

"The war in Ukraine has affected Ghana's press freedom ranking. Akufo-Addo isn't lucky koraa o," he noted.