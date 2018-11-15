Pulse.com.gh logo
Journalist interdicted for blackmailing ECG boss GH¢5m

Nana Okyere Gyampa, who works with Accra FM was interdicted by the Criminal Investigations Department (CID).

A journalist alleged to have extorted and blackmailed the Managing Director of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has been interdicted by his employers, Class Media Group (CMG).

Nana Okyere Gyampa, who works with Accra FM was interdicted by the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service after the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) lodged a complaint against him.

He is is alleged to have demanded GH¢5 million from the Managing Director of the ECG as a condition for dropping a "negative story" against the company.

In a statement signed by the President, Affail Monney, the GJA said Nana Gyampa admitted to the unethical behaviour during interrogations on Tuesday, November 13, 2018 at the Ghana International Press Centre, but said "he did it to compel the MD to end alleged malpractices at the ECG."

The statement added "after the interrogations, Nana Gyampa again sent a WhatsApp message to the ECG MD today (Wednesday, November 14, 2018) in which he threatened to go ahead to publish damaging stories against him for leaking information about the GH¢5 million demand to the GJA."

"The GJA finds the behaviour of Nana Gyampa before, during and after its investigations as unrepentant, arrogant, reprehensible, unacceptable, mercenary and a clear breach of Article 10 of the GJA Code of Ethics," the statement added.

