Bernard Koku Avle deserved to be named the 2017 journalist of the year, president Nana Akufo-Addo has said in a congratulatory message.

"Warm congratulations to benkoku on being named 2017 Journalist of the Year. Thoroughly well-deserved. Congratulations also to all award winners," the president tweeted on Sunday.

He added: "I urge the media to remain active in tackling the social ills of our country, and advocating for investment that will contribute to Ghana’s development."

Avle, 37, emerged winner as the 2017 best journalist at the Ghana Journalists Awards held at the Kempinski Hotel Saturday night in Accra.

His show, the "Citi Breakfast Show," was also voted as the best morning show in Ghana.

Avle has a background in Economics from the University of Ghana and an MBA from the Warwick University in England’s West Midlands region.