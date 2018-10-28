Pulse.com.gh logo
2017 Journalist of the Year: Akufo-Addo congratulates Bernard Avle

Avle, 37, emerged winner as the 2017 best journalist at the Ghana Journalists Awards held at the Kempinski Hotel Saturday night in Accra.

Bernard Koku Avle deserved to be named the 2017 journalist of the year, president Nana Akufo-Addo has said in a congratulatory message.

READ MORE: Citi FM's Bernard Avle wins Journalist of the Year 2017

"Warm congratulations to benkoku on being named 2017 Journalist of the Year. Thoroughly well-deserved. Congratulations also to all award winners," the president tweeted on Sunday.

He added: "I urge the media to remain active in tackling the social ills of our country, and advocating for investment that will contribute to Ghana’s development."

His show, the "Citi Breakfast Show," was also voted as the best morning show in Ghana.

READ MORE: See the full list of winners at the 2017 GJA Awards

Avle has a background in Economics from the University of Ghana and an MBA from the Warwick University in England’s West Midlands region.

