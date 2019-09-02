He charged them to "think outside the box."

Speaking at the launch of Bloomberg Media Initiative Africa financial journalism training programme in Accra, he said passion motivates journalists in the profession.

The training program is a core component of the BMIA, which aims to contribute to the advancement of business and financial reporting in Africa, recognizing the important role the media plays in promoting transparency, accountability and good governance.

Mohammed Awal who was once a journalist with the Graphic Communications Group Limited said "I have been in the media landscape for 30 years. When we started journalism, there were no laptops, we had to write and go and sit at the post office and call Accra. I was in the north then."

"One thing that got us going was passion... If you don't have passion, please leave the journalism profession," he added.