The Ghana Police Service has confirmed interrogating lawmaker Kennedy Agyapong and former Ghana Football Association (GFA) president, Kwesi Nyantakyi, over the murder of journalist, Ahmed Hussein-Suale.

The undercover reporter, who is a key member of the Tiger PI crew, was shot dead last Wednesday at Madina in Accra.

He was reportedly shot three times, twice in the chest and another in the neck, while he was driving home.

The late Ahmed Hussein-Suale played a key role in Anas’ ‘Number 12’ documentary which exposed widespread corruption in Ghana football.

The said documentary implicated over 77 football officials and referees, and also led to the permanent ban of Nyantakyi from all football related activities by FIFA.

A statement from the Police said the former FA boss and MP for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong, have been interrogated as part of investigations.

“The CID has and continues to interrogate other persons of interest as well as following up on multiple significant leads," sections of the statement said.

It added: “The police urged the general public to provide information to the nearest Police Station or through the following Police Social Media handles:

“The police said in the statement signed by ACP David Eklu, Director-General of Police Public Affairs, that they are also available on telephone numbers 0244623866 and 0242814863, or toll free numbers 18555 and 191.

“The CID said it is committed to thorough investigations of high integrity in this case in particular and all other unresolved crimes in general, adding that “Updates and outcomes of these investigations will be made known to the general public as they become available and appropriate to do so.”