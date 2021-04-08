RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Jubilee House, Kotoka Airport, Tema Harbour in danger of earthquake

Emmanuel Ayamga

It has been revealed that the Jubilee House, Kotoka International Airport and Tema Harbour are in danger of destruction should Ghana experience an earthquake.

This was contained in a recommendation made by a committee put together to advise the government on how to contain possible earthquakes.

According to a report by Joy News, the committee cited other key national assets as also being in danger if the country experiences an earthquake.

Ghana’s earthquake zone is said to stretch between the Volta, Greater Accra, Eastern and some parts of the Central region.

The last time Ghana recorded an earthquake was in 1939, which led to 17 deaths and 133 more people injured in Accra.

Meanwhile, President Akufo-Addo has accepted the recommendations of the committee and has directed an integrity audit of all public buildings to determine their state of preparedness for such unforeseen events.

It will be recalled that last year, multiple earth tremors sent shivers down the spines of Ghanaians in the middle of the night.

The phenomenon visited around 10:40pm on June 24, 2020, when a lot of people were asleep or getting ready to retire to bed.

A lot of people came out of their homes as a result of fears when a tremor with a heavy impact was felt as buildings shook.

Many later took to social media to share their experience, since Accra and its environs do not mostly experience such phenomenon.

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga

