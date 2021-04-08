Jubilee House, Kotoka Airport, Tema Harbour in danger of earthquake

This was contained in a recommendation made by a committee put together to advise the government on how to contain possible earthquakes.
It has been revealed that the Jubilee House, Kotoka International Airport and Tema Harbour are in danger of destruction should Ghana experience an earthquake.
Pulse Ghana
The last time Ghana recorded an earthquake was in 1939, which led to 17 deaths and 133 more people injured in Accra.
Meanwhile, President Akufo-Addo has accepted the recommendations of the committee and has directed an integrity audit of all public buildings to determine their state of preparedness for such unforeseen events.
It will be recalled that last year, multiple earth tremors sent shivers down the spines of Ghanaians in the middle of the night.
The phenomenon visited around 10:40pm on June 24, 2020, when a lot of people were asleep or getting ready to retire to bed.
A lot of people came out of their homes as a result of fears when a tremor with a heavy impact was felt as buildings shook.
Many later took to social media to share their experience, since Accra and its environs do not mostly experience such phenomenon.
