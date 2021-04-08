Jubilee House, Kotoka Airport, Tema Harbour in danger of earthquake

The last time Ghana recorded an earthquake was in 1939, which led to 17 deaths and 133 more people injured in Accra.

Meanwhile, President Akufo-Addo has accepted the recommendations of the committee and has directed an integrity audit of all public buildings to determine their state of preparedness for such unforeseen events.

It will be recalled that last year, multiple earth tremors sent shivers down the spines of Ghanaians in the middle of the night.

The phenomenon visited around 10:40pm on June 24, 2020, when a lot of people were asleep or getting ready to retire to bed.