The accused, Kingsford Painstil, is said to have taken the money from the security woman with the promise of awarding her a road contract.

However, the complainant was forced to haul him before the Accra Circuit Court after he failed to deliver on his promise for more than a year.

Presiding judge Emmanuel Essandoh wondered why a person working as a security officer at the Jubilee House would easily part away with such a huge amount without due checks.

Jubilee house

“If you see a contractor won’t you know? You work at the Jubilee House, some of these things, you should be able to uncover,” the judge said, as quoted by Theghanareport.

The complainant, however, responded saying the accused assured her that he would get her the road contract.

“The reason why I agreed was that he told me he will give me the contract within two weeks,” she stated.

Presenting the facts of the case, Chief Inspector Samuel Ahiabor said the accused Kingsford Painstil is a contractor who resides at Ablekuma in Accra.

He said the accused met the complainant in May 2019 at her office at the Jubilee House.

The prosecutor said Kingsford introduced himself to her as a contractor in charge of government projects.

“Few days after their meeting, the accused person contacted the complainant and told her that he was currently having a road contract to be awarded and he urgently needed an amount of GH₵300,000.00 to facilitate documentation,” the prosecutor narrated.

“This will enable the contract to be awarded in her favor and the accused person also promised to hand over the contract documents to the complainant within three weeks.”

The accused, however, failed to deliver the contract and after three months returned to request for another GH₵40,000 from the complainant.

Kingsford told the complainant that he had been given a contract at Nsawam by the Coastal Development Authority (CODA) and he needed the money to fast-track the documentation.

After again giving him the money, the accused went into hiding until he was arrested in September after meeting a witness in the case.