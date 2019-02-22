This was revealed by President Akufo-Addo while delivering his third State of Nation Address to Ghanaians in Parliament on Thursday.

The move is aimed at ensuring that the high cost of utility bills incurred for state-owned institutions is minimized.

The President said other state institution will also soon follow suit in being powered by solar energy in order to reduce the liabilities on the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG).

He said government’s target is to install up to 200 megawatts of distributed solar power across the country by 2030.

“Jubilee House will also be powered, as from August this year, by solar energy, as an example to other public institutions. In fact, government’s target is to install up to 200 megawatts of distributed solar power by 2030 in both residential and non-residential facilities in order to reduce Government’s liabilities to ECG (PDS Ghana Ltd),” President Akufo-Addo announced.

“Another justification for renewable energy is that, in spite of Ghana’s excess electricity generation capacity, we can still not achieve our universal access target because there are many Ghanaian communities, especially those on islands and lakesides, that cannot be reached through the national grid. For example, there are currently two hundred (200) island and two thousand (2,000) lakeside communities that require mini-grids from renewable sources to meet their energy needs.”

President Akufo-Addo added that, as part of moves to achieve some of the major goals in the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), the Energy Ministry has introduced Solar ‘Rooftop Programme’ for public institutions.

This, he said, will kickstart at the Ministry’s premises with an installation of a 65-kilowatt solar rooftop system.

According to him, it is time for Ghana to adopt renewable forms of energy since they are cheaper and more reliable.

“To reduce government’s expenditure on utilities, and also promote the use of solar power for government and public buildings, the Ministry of Energy initiated the Solar Rooftop Programme. The Ministry is leading by example with the installation of a 65-kilowatt solar rooftop system at its premises,” the President added.

According to a study, Ghana currently has only 0.6 percent of the energy supply (excluding hydropower) is from renewable sources.