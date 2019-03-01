Social media is a force in 2019. There is the news bit of it, the fun part of it and now more than ever, the very best of influencer marketing.

It is no secret that brands spend so much on getting their products to prospective customers through influencer marketing.

Statistics according to data gathered by stjoseph.com on influencer marketing in 2018 shows 67% of marketers believe that influencer marketing campaigns help them reach more target audience with 61% of consumers relying on social media as the most important source of information when shopping.

Brands understanding of how good influencer marketing was and the benefits of having great visibility led to the trend of ‘How many retweets’ for a product. Consumers will send messages to brands asking how many retweets they should get for some products.

Carter Wilkerson now known as the ‘Chicken Nuggets Guy’ tweeted at Wendy’s saying: ‘Yo “Wendys how many retweets for a year of free chicken nuggets?’ Wendy’s replied with both parties agreeing on 18 million.

Carter Wilkerson posted a screenshot with the caption ‘HELP ME PLEASE. A MAN NEEDS HIS NUGGS’. Carter didn’t get and does not have 18 million retweets but broke some Twitter records outshining Ellen Degeneres’ Oscars tweet. The publicity created the buzz and people started taking their chances.

Ghana’s Twitter has seen a host of different conversations and challenges. Food startups in Ghana took over Twitter when brands decided to support the dreams of the youth in the country trying to ‘hustle’ their way through.

One user on Twitter, @mistameister got a test drive from Mercedes through Twitter. Other challenges like #DrawingWhileBlack has seen Ghanaian talents display their genius to the world. The possibilities are unlimited if you try.

Jude Osei, a Ghanaian who lives in Kumasi, Ghana’s second largest city wanted to go big. With the trend making waves in all parts of the world, Jude who used to work with a construction company decided to go local with his quest.

“I wanted to give it a try and I decided to choose a local brand because I felt the need to support my own,” Jude tells Pulse.com.gh.

With a lot of brands in Ghana not having the verification ticker in Ghana, Jude’s method was simple. He typed Kantanka in the engine and a few accounts popped up. ‘Kantanka_daily’ was the first and after a few analysis, he found out the page had the highest number of followers with over 12K. So, he went along with it and made his request.

Jude’s tweet was not an instant hit. But over time, it was seen on almost every timeline there was. That did not come as easy. Aside from the many comments that made him feel bad about himself, there were friends who refused to help with his retweets and told him in the face he was disturbing on the timeline. Jude never gave up.

“There were times that comments from people made me feel so bad,” Jude explains to Pulse.com.gh.

“Most people actually mentioned me and told me to my face that I was disturbing the timeline. I even got blocked on several occasions. People I know personally mocked me saying it was a waste of time and that I should stop disturbing them. It got to a time some close friends refused to retweet even after I had asked them to. They felt it was embarrassing on their part.”

The Ghanaian known on Twitter as @godfather_gh made sure he at least completed on side of the whole deal, his side. Kwaw Kesse’s request for 5K retweets to release a new song also served as a motivation for Jude. With people trolling the Ghanaian musician for taking over a week to accumulate 5000 retweets, Jude felt he was not alone and the only thing that could get him to the 30,000 target was to forget the trolls and have in mind what was at stage, a car.

Before Jude reached his target, he went back to the account he had made the request but was ghosted. “I felt broken after the account ghosted on me. I felt very disappointed,” he says.

The sadness, however, changed when the reactions from Ghana Twitter started coming in following him reaching his target despite Kantanka Automobile releasing a disclaimer:

“Disclaimer: Kantanka Automobile @Kantanka Automobile @KantankaAuto wish to inform the general public about this post circulating on social media is a hoax. Kantanka Automobile @KantaankaAuto will not be responsible for any liability on the part of the public should this Disclaimer be ignored.”

Jude has not car but the support has been massive on Twitter.

Many tweeps took the opportunity to show their support to @godfather_gh who spent 10 months ‘begging’ for retweets to make his claim. Other brands are getting involved too.

Beta Malt Ghana sent 12 packs of their drink to Jude telling him the ‘have no car to give’ but he should fuel up and move to the next. Phil & Joe Shoe Co. gave shoes, Axe is giving deodorant, there is an iPhone promise and more.

“Users reaction made me so happy they lifted my spirit. Every one of them who told me it was impossible were supporting and motivating me. Ghana is Twitter awesome and I’m so grateful to every user,” Jude tells Pulse.com.gh.

The Law

Jude Osei’s case with Kantanka Automobile is not going anywhere soon. Beacon Law Consult, a Ghanaian law first has taken up the case ‘to test the law on matters of these nature’.

The firm, that has already sent a demand notice to Kantanka Automobile Co. Ltd. In a letter dated February 28, 2019, Beacon Law Consult wrote:

“None of your twitter handles is verified and that is very instructive. We freely offer the advice that when by your own act and or omission you have intentionally and deliberately caused or permitted our Client to believe the promise to be true and to act upon the same, the promise is deemed sacrosanct and its truth thereof is conclusively presumed against you and your privies.

“In the circumstances, we are instructed to demand, which we hereby do, that you deliver to our Client the vehicle as promised within 14 days of your receipt of this letter.”

In an interview with Pulse.com.gh Jude Osei’s lawyer, Felix Nana Osei Esq. said:

“It is a good move to test the law on matters of these nature. Of course, that is why we have institutions established.

“Whether companies will allow their products to be advertised by so-called 3rd parties without issuing out disclaimer timeously. Our courts would have to consider such vital issues when they come up for determination.

“Our client is resolute and has a strong conviction for its case. Let’s ride!,” the Senior Associate at Beacon Law Consult concluded.

On lawyers taking up this case, Jude talks about how confident they are and think it’s worth it.

“My lawyers are very confident and all pumped up. They think it is a good fight, therefore, it should be fought,” he adds.

Jude Osei feels proud irrespective of the outcome. For him, he created awareness with over 30,000 retweets and reached over 1.6 million people across the world. On the lighter side, he plans to be a ‘Twitter Uber’ if he does win because a lot of Twitter folks had a hand in it.

Pulse Ghana reached out to Kantanka Automobile who responded "it is not true, it is a false statement and we refuse to comment on this".