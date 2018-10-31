June 3 disaster victims chase Mahama for GH¢50,000 cash

news

Victims of the June 3 twin fire and flood disaster are demanding full accounts of donations received due to the disaster which has left them with horrendous disabilities and disfigurement.

A group calling itself the Concerned Youth of Circle-Odawnaa in a statement signed by Solomon Nii Armah and Gabriel Ocansey reminded Mahama of his promise to release GH¢50,000 to the hundreds of victims but no single cedi has been given to anyone.

The statement added: "President Mahama promised to release GHC 50,000.00 for the victims, but not even One Ghana Cedi (GH¢1.00) has been given to anyone. We are aware of the millions of Ghana cedis released by way of donations and relief items collected by John Mahama’s government on behalf of the victims."

The June 3 disaster started amidst the prowling floods and the raging inferno from the Goil filling station at Kwame Nkrumah Circle, close to the Ghana Commercial Bank (GCB), and burnt many people alive.

In all, over 300 people were directly affected by the tragedy whilst 150 lives were lost.

Many survivors, who were well-to-do, now rely on benevolent people to survive. Many complained that supports promised them by the state and other organizations have not been fulfilled.

Below is the full statement:

The Concerned Youth of Circle-Odawnaa wish to welcome His Excellency, John Dramani Mahama to the Klottey Korle Constituency as part of his campaign to lead the National Democratic Congress for the 2020 elections. It is our prayer that he conducts his campaign exercise in peace without any assault on a journalist or his party members getting injured.

We wish to draw President Mahama’s attention to the terrible state in which he left the June 3rd Disaster Victims. The Klottey Korle Constituency is still bitter about the June 3rd Flood Disaster. Over 1000 households were affected by the avoidable flood which killed more than 200 citizens under President Mahama’s regime. Our community has never seen such horror and terror. President Mahama promised to release GHC 50,000.00 for the victims, but not even One Ghana Cedi (GHC 1.00) has been given to anyone. We are aware of the millions of Ghana cedis released by way of donations and relief items collected by John Mahama’s government on behalf of the victims.

As President Mahama visits the Constituency, there is a moral duty on him to address this thorny matter. In the 2016 elections, we voted massively against him because of his incompetent handling of this June 3rd flood disaster. President Mahama should give us an account of the millions of Ghana Cedis realised from the donations made to the flood victims. We demand that President Mahama should also use this good opportunity to apologise to the June 3rd flood victims for his wicked neglect.

SOLOMON NII ARMAH

0577087806

CONVENER

GABRIEL OCANSEY

0248343985

OPERATIONS DIRECTOR