According to them, the government has not paid a dime to them as salaries for the past six (6) months.

In a report by Accra based Joy FM, the doctors said delay in their salaries usually takes two months but it has gotten worse this year.

However, Director of Communications at the hospital, Kwame Frimpong says management of the hospital has extended a salary advance package for affected doctors.

Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH), Kumasi

“Management based on past experience realized the processing of salaries could delay and therefore gave them the option for salary advance for all those who are in need,” he said.

According to one doctor who spoke to Joy on anonymity, they will go on a strike if they are not paid by the end of March.