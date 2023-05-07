JUSAG threatens to strike, should gov't fail to address concerns

The notice issued by JUSAG General Secretary Abdulai Yakubu said a full-blow strike will be declared from Monday, May 22 if within the preceding week, the government does not address their grievances.

“Our indefinite strike shall remain in force, until we have the approval and payment of the new salaries with all the arrears from January to May 2023.”

Should the government not respond favorably by Friday, May 12, all staff of the Judicial Service will wear red armbands from Monday, May 15 “and that shall continue for one week”.

“At this moment, we had to say, ‘Enough is enough, We can’t bear it any longer. Our industrial action plans have been activated.”