JUSAG threatens to strike, should gov't fail to address concerns
The Judicial Service Staff Association of Ghana (JUSAG) has threatened to take industrial action should the government fail to settle its members with approved salaries owed them with all arrears dating from January to May given the ultimatum Friday, May 12.
The notice issued by JUSAG General Secretary Abdulai Yakubu said a full-blow strike will be declared from Monday, May 22 if within the preceding week, the government does not address their grievances.
“Our indefinite strike shall remain in force, until we have the approval and payment of the new salaries with all the arrears from January to May 2023.”
Should the government not respond favorably by Friday, May 12, all staff of the Judicial Service will wear red armbands from Monday, May 15 “and that shall continue for one week”.
“At this moment, we had to say, ‘Enough is enough, We can’t bear it any longer. Our industrial action plans have been activated.”
The National Labour Commission (NLC) has been duly notified of the intention to proceed on strike following Sections 159-161 of the Ghana Labour Act, 2003 (Act 651), the letter reads.
