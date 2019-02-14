The valedictory judgment will be delivered in the Civil Appeal case between Kwadwo Dankwa & Others vs AngloGold Ashanti.

Justice Akoto-Bamfo was nominated to the Supreme Court alongside Justices Benjamin Teiko Aryeetey and Nasiru Sulemana Gbadegbe by the late former President John Evans Atta Mills in 2009.

She was one of nine judges who sat on the famous election petition case between then-candidate Nana Addo and former President John Mahama.

Vida Akoto Banfo was born on 7 February 1949.

She had her legal training at the University of Ghana, where she obtained her LLB in 1972, and at the Ghana School of Law, where she had her Qualifying certificate.