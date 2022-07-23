Justice Anin Yeboah could go down as worst Chief Justice in history – Asiedu Nketia

To this end, he said Justice Anin Yeboah is likely to go down as the worst Chief Justice in Ghana’s history.

“[Justice Anin Yeboah] has failed to show leadership and to keep the flag of the judiciary flying high by abusing his powers to empanel the courts,” Asiedu Nketia said.

He further stated that the Chief Justice is “likely to go down in history as the worst Chief Justice in the Republic of Ghana since the inception of the fourth republic.”

This follows a recent report by the Ghana Statistical Service and the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) which cited corruption in the judicial service.

The report said prosecutors, judges or magistrates placed second in terms of public institutions that are fond of taking heavy bribes.

Asiedu Nketia said the Chief Justice has supervised over administrative abuses and suggested he hasn’t performed up to the level of his predecessors.

“His reign as Chief Justice has been characterised by unimaginable administrative abuses. These abuses are thrown into sharp disbelief when the conduct of the current Chief Justice is measured against the professionalism and conduct of former chief justices.