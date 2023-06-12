ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Justice Gertrude Torkornoo to be sworn in as new Chief Justice today

Evans Annang

New Chief Justice, Gertrude Araba Essaba Torkornoo is set to be sworn in today, Monday, June 12, 2023 by President Akufo-Addo

Justice Gertrude Araba Esabaa Torkornoo, a justice of the Supreme Court
Justice Gertrude Araba Esabaa Torkornoo, a justice of the Supreme Court

Justice Gertrude Torkornoo will take over from Justice Kwesi Anin Yeboah who left office in May.

Recommended articles

Parliament approved the nomination of Justice Gertrude Torkornoo as the Chief Justice of Ghana, on Wednesday, June 7.

This is after the Appointments Committee of Parliament unanimously endorsed her nomination following her vetting on May 26, 2023.

Gertrude Torkornoo hails from Winneba in the Central Region of Ghana. She attended Wesley Girls’ High School where she obtained her ordinary level certificate and Achimota School for her advanced level certificate.

ADVERTISEMENT

She is an alumnus of the University of Ghana and graduated from the Ghana School of Law in 1986.

In 2001 she obtained a Postgraduate Diploma in International Law and Organization from the International Institute of Social Studies (ISS), part of Erasmus University in the Netherlands. In 2011, she graduated from Golden Gate University, USA with an LLM in Intellectual Property Law.

Justice Gertrude Torkornoo
Justice Gertrude Torkornoo Pulse Ghana

Prior to joining Fugar & Co., a law firm in Accra as an associate, Justice Torkornoo worked as a volunteer at the FIDA Legal Aid Service and did an internship with Nabarro Nathanson in London. She returned to the firm (Fugar & Co.) in 1994 to become a director.

In January 1997, she co-founded Sozo Law Consult where she worked as Managing Partner until 14 May 2004 when she was appointed a Justice of the High Court of Ghana.

ADVERTISEMENT

She worked as a High Court judge until October 2012 when she was elevated to the Court of Appeal. Justice Torkornoo was nominated to the Supreme Court of Ghana in November 2019.

Evans Annang Evans Annang Content Associate at Pulse Ghana with interests in politics and local news.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

‘Everything I’ve done is in the interest of Ghanaians’ – Prof Frimpong Boateng

German gov't honors Prof. Frimpong Boateng for his fight against galamsey

Canada

Ghana excluded as Canada adds two African countries to visa-free travel list

Bishop Charles Agyinasare

Nogokpo shrine cannot kill Agyinasare — Prophet Salifu Amoako

Archbishop Charles Agyinasare

Paramount Chief distances himself from 14-day ultimatum to Agyinasare