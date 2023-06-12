Justice Gertrude Torkornoo will take over from Justice Kwesi Anin Yeboah who left office in May.
Justice Gertrude Torkornoo to be sworn in as new Chief Justice today
New Chief Justice, Gertrude Araba Essaba Torkornoo is set to be sworn in today, Monday, June 12, 2023 by President Akufo-Addo
Recommended articles
Parliament approved the nomination of Justice Gertrude Torkornoo as the Chief Justice of Ghana, on Wednesday, June 7.
This is after the Appointments Committee of Parliament unanimously endorsed her nomination following her vetting on May 26, 2023.
Gertrude Torkornoo hails from Winneba in the Central Region of Ghana. She attended Wesley Girls’ High School where she obtained her ordinary level certificate and Achimota School for her advanced level certificate.
She is an alumnus of the University of Ghana and graduated from the Ghana School of Law in 1986.
In 2001 she obtained a Postgraduate Diploma in International Law and Organization from the International Institute of Social Studies (ISS), part of Erasmus University in the Netherlands. In 2011, she graduated from Golden Gate University, USA with an LLM in Intellectual Property Law.
Prior to joining Fugar & Co., a law firm in Accra as an associate, Justice Torkornoo worked as a volunteer at the FIDA Legal Aid Service and did an internship with Nabarro Nathanson in London. She returned to the firm (Fugar & Co.) in 1994 to become a director.
In January 1997, she co-founded Sozo Law Consult where she worked as Managing Partner until 14 May 2004 when she was appointed a Justice of the High Court of Ghana.
She worked as a High Court judge until October 2012 when she was elevated to the Court of Appeal. Justice Torkornoo was nominated to the Supreme Court of Ghana in November 2019.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh