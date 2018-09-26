Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Justice V.C.R.A.C Crabbe was an institution - Rawlings


Tribute Justice V.C.R.A.C Crabbe was an institution - Rawlings

Nephew of Justice Crabbe, Richard Crabbe who led the family delegation said the elderly statesman passed away after a short illness.

  • Published:
play

Former President Jerry John Rawlings has described late Supreme Court Justice, Vincent Cyril Richard Arthur Charles Crabbe, as an institution that carried the true essence of respect and human dignity.

He referred to the demise of Justice Crabbe as the falling of a great tree.

Speaking during a courtesy call on him by the family of Justice Crabbe last Tuesday, the former President said he had revered the departed constitutional expert for so long and was recently honoured to have sat close to the late jurist when he led a delegation of Ga Dangme chiefs to call on him.

READ MORE: VCRAC Crabbe: tributes pour in for 'dedicated nationalist and fine gentleman'

"I have always respected the man from a distance. I don’t think there’s anybody in this country who does not think highly of Justice Crabbe. He was a quiet, very pensive, and very methodical person. Wisdom sat well with him," former President Rawlings told the visiting family delegation.

Justice Crabbe, former President Rawlings stated, had remained prominent for so long and was always alive to issues even as he aged and represented the past all the way to the present. He said people like Justice Crabbe, Justice Annan and Nathan Quao were a huge source of inspiration to their community and society.

Justice VCRAC Crabbe play

Justice VCRAC Crabbe

 

The former President said it was hard to come by personalities of Justice Crabbe’s kind who did not belong to any political, economic or social constituency and have so much to impart to society.

Former President Rawlings said when he last met Justice Crabbe, he had a grand plan to exorcise the anger and discontent within the Ga community in a bid to instill a sense of unity within the Ga State.

"I was preparing myself to see how best I could help in my small way, but the problem solver is gone," the he said.

READ MORE: Former Supreme Court judge V.C.R.A.C Crabbe reportedly dead

Nephew of Justice Crabbe, Richard Crabbe who led the family delegation said the elderly statesman passed away after a short illness.

Justice Crabbe who died at the age of 95 was a constitutional expert who helped draft national constitutions not only in Ghana, but in countries such as Zambia, Kenya, Uganda and South Africa.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Emmanuel Tornyi

Emmanuel Tornyi Reporter - Pulse. Category Editor for Politics and Campus. I love writing because the pen is mightier than the sword.

Recommended Articles

Expired Goods: NADMO admits expired food items were distributed to Wa flood victims Expired Goods NADMO admits expired food items were distributed to Wa flood victims
Privileges: Speaker of Parliament condemns rambo-style raid of Dauda's house Privileges Speaker of Parliament condemns rambo-style raid of Dauda's house
Economic Hardships: Social media users descend on Owusu Bempah over evil spirit claims Economic Hardships Social media users descend on Owusu Bempah over evil spirit claims
Resolve: I'm in a hurry to achieve Ghana beyond aid - Nana Addo Resolve I'm in a hurry to achieve Ghana beyond aid - Nana Addo
Accolades: President Akufo-Addo Receives 2018 Outstanding Leader’s Award Accolades President Akufo-Addo Receives 2018 Outstanding Leader’s Award
Controversial StarTimes Deal: Communications Ministry not trustworthy - MFWA explains Controversial StarTimes Deal Communications Ministry not trustworthy - MFWA explains

Recommended Videos

Local News: Nam 1 hits back at Ibrah 1 Local News Nam 1 hits back at Ibrah 1
Counselor Lutterodt: Thank God when your wife cheats on you - Controversial counselor Counselor Lutterodt Thank God when your wife cheats on you - Controversial counselor
Prof Adei: Prof urges gov’t to stop allowances to trainee teachers, nurses Prof Adei Prof urges gov’t to stop allowances to trainee teachers, nurses



Top Articles

1 Foreign Aid China, other international donors don’t love Ghana – Kufourbullet
2 Time Out Osu ranked among coolest neighbourhoods in the worldbullet
3 Education ‘Double track’ teacher applicants to write aptitude testbullet
4 Donor Support ‘Ghana can’t just get up and say no to aid’ - Kufourbullet
5 Shoddy Work China-built Cape Coast stadium described as a...bullet
6 Ghana-China Relations You can’t dictate to us on StarTimes...bullet
7 Repatriation 73 Nigerian, Togolese women to be deported for...bullet
8 Protest 2 shot, five arrested as chaos engulf tanker...bullet
9 Economic Challenges Ghanaians living in difficulty –...bullet
10 Bilateral Talks President Akufo-Addo attends 73rd UN...bullet

Related Articles

Ghana Bar Association Tony Forson is new GBA President
R.I.P Superheros 5 Ghanaian statesmen we lost in 2018
Security Police launch manhunt after customs officer killed by 'unidentified men'
RIP Former Supreme Court judge V.C.R.A.C Crabbe reportedly dead
Assaults Attacks on journalists, when will it stop?
Spirituality Pastor Otabil protects and prays for me: Akufo-Addo reveals
Photos Freemasons attend K.B Asante's funeral
Special Prosecutor Deputy Speaker backs Martin Amidu, amidst lawsuit from NDC
Rest In Peace Another Multimedia employee passes on

Top Videos

1 Chained By Begging Anas’ latest expose has one message, don’t give to...bullet
2 Kofi Annan's daughter cries as she sets eyes on his bodybullet
3 Infrastructure Alert Mass grave on Accra-Tema motorwaybullet
4 Video I don't have time for sex - Obinimbullet
5 Video Counsellor Lutterodt defends police officer for beating womanbullet
6 Video Obinim church members confess sexual sinsbullet
7 Funeral dancers in Ghana The best funeral dancers in Ghanabullet
8 Video Man arrested for assaulting sons with electricity cablebullet
9 Video Lady in Owusu Bempah's sex scandal finally speaksbullet
10 Failed Promises Nurses threaten to vote against NPPbullet

Local

Inflated Cost Obuasi Assembly accused of blowing GHc328K on painting, fence wall
Ghana's youngest philanthropist honoured
Marcus Love Ghana's youngest philanthropist honoured as peace ambassador for Africa
Zongo youth clash with Police in Kumasi over armed 'robbers'
Justice Zongo youth demand report on Asawase police killings
Bagre Dam Spillage Bawumia saves flood victims; donates relief items
X
Advertisement