The two new programmes are the Bachelor of Science degree in Midwifery and a Bachelor of Science degree in Community Health Nursing. These will kick start February 2020 at the University's main campus.

KAAF University College is affiliated to the University of Development Studies (UDS) for all health-related and Computer Science programmes, to Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) for all Engineering and Business Administration programmes and also to Ghana Institute of Public Administration (GIMPA) for LLB Law Programme.

The programmes have been fully accredited by the National Accreditation Board and also approved by the Nursing and Midwifery Council of Ghana. Applicants have the option of being Regular, Weekend or Sandwich Students.Below are details of qualification:

BSc. MIDWIFERY:

WASSCE: an applicant with General Arts/General Science and Home Economics Subjects with a minimum of C6 in English, Core Mathematics, Integrated Science and any 3 elective subjects with a minimum qualification of C6.

SSCE: an applicant with General Arts / General Science and Home Economics Subjects with a minimum of D in English, Core Mathematics, Integrated Science and any 3 elective subjects with a minimum qualification of D.

Diploma holders: in Midwifery Certificates will be admitted to level 300.

RM: holders of Registered Midwifery Certificate will be admitted to level 200

RGN: holders of Registered General Nursing Certificates will be admitted to level 200Matured applicant:

Passed KAAF University Access course

Be a NAP/Community Health Nurse certificate holder

A minimum of 3 years of working experience

Must be 25 years or more

BSc. Community Health Nursing:

WASSCE: an applicant with General Arts/General Science and Home Economics Subjects with a minimum of C6 in English, Core Mathematics, Integrated Science and any 3 elective subjects with a minimum qualification of C6.

SSCE: an applicant with General Arts/General Science and Home Economics Subjects with a minimum of D in English, Core Mathematics, Integrated Science and any 3 elective subjects with a minimum qualification of D.

Diploma holders: in Community Health Nursing Certificates will be admitted to level 300.

RNAP: holders of Registered Nurse Assistant (Preventive) will be admitted to level 200

Qualified Applicants can apply on the university’s website: www.kaafuni.edu.gh

KAAF University College, the 2019 Best Business School in Ghana’s main campus is at Gomoa Fetteh Kakraba, off the Kasoa-Winneba Highway and also has a city campus at Darkuman Junction, Accra.

With various degrees and top-up programmes in Engineering, Law, Business Administration, Computer Science, and Nursing, KAAF University has over the years, proven to be a first-class private university of hands-on practical & knowledge acquisition, worth attending.