Kan Dapaah’s comments on judicial balance totally unnecessary - Frank Davies

Evans Annang

Frank Davies, the New Patriotic Party (NPP)’s Legal Committee Chairman has slammed the Minister of National Security, Albert Kan Dapaah for his recent comments on the judiciary.

National Security Minister Albert Kan Dapaah
National Security Minister Albert Kan Dapaah

He said the Minister’s comments were totally misguided and unnecessary.

“National security would be threatened in what way? So, what? The judges are supposed to balance the equation? They give five judgements in favour of the NPP and give another five in favour of the NDC?

“It’s not a sharing party. I really respect Kan Dapaah a lot but I think maybe he got the context completely,” he said in an interview with JoyNews.

“I think that statement was made completely out of context. You don’t dispense justice in tandem with whichever political party holding the race of government

“…who determines who has tilted the interpretation of the law? I think it was just a misplaced statement,” he added.

Mr Kan Dapaah, speaking at a sensitisation workshop on the national security strategy for judges of the superior courts, warned that the perception that the judiciary is biased has dire consequences on the country’s security.

Frank Davies
Frank Davies Pulse Ghana

He said if this is not checked, it will compel the citizenry to take the law into their own hands for personal satisfaction with the bench deemed biased.

“Injustice occasioned as a result of the absence of an effective justice delivery system or delayed justice or biased justice is certainly a threat to national security.”

“Indeed, when injustice abounds, particularly in situations where the bench, which is considered the final arbiter of disputes, is deemed biased, citizens tend to take the law into their own hands most times without recourse to the established systems of justice delivery,” he said.

Evans Annang

