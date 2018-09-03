news

The former Executive Director of the Danquah Institute, Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko has said local car manufacturing company Kantanka Automobile must blame itself for failing to penetrate the local market.

He has advised Kantanka Automobile to mass-produce much more smaller and affordable cars, which many Ghanaians can afford.

His comments come at the back of Chief Executive Officer of Kantanka Automobile, Kwadwo Safo Jnr who has sent fusillade of angry tweets at President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

Nana Addo announced that VW will be opening an assembling plant in Ghana.

It follows a Memorandum of Understanding between Ghana and German car manufacturing giant, Volkswagen, last Thursday.

The MoU was signed following German Chancellor Angela Merkel's visit to Ghana.

The automobile firm which has expressed concerns over government’s new deal with German Car Giant VW.

Kwadwo Safo in a series of tweet said:

"The German chancellor came to our beloved country to promote her automobile industry whiles our President……………,

"What happened to your word Mr President NAkufoAddo,"

"I still remember this day like it was yesterday NAkufoAddo. If we didn’t get the support why then do you bring another company to compete against us,"

"Mr President. Only thing we need is good policies to protect the automobile industry and help grow our local industries NAkufoAddo."

But Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko said the company should be blamed for its woes.

He said Katanka should take responsibility for its weak penetration in the market.

However, Kwadwo Safo has revealed that sales is picking up for the local firm contrary to views among Ghanaians.

He said despite the challenges confronting the firm, they sold more than 120 vehicles last year.

"Business is good. Last year was a great year for us. Within just two months last year, we sold 120 vehicles," Safo said.

"We’ve been asking for a certain custom procedure code, tax policies to operate in this country, tax waiver and holidays and we’ve heard nothing and that made me a bit angry looking at some clauses in the VW MOU. We don’t import cars into this country, instead, we import certain components we need to put together to help in the assembling, he said on Accra-based Starr FM.