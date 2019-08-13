Karpowership which adds 470MW of power to the national grid is relocating to the Western Naval Command in Sekondi.

The company in a statement said the planned relocation will not last for more than 17 days.

READ ALSO: EOCO summons directors of UT and Capital banks

"In light of the relocation, the Powership would be off the national grid for a maximum period of 17 days to enable us to carry out various pre-commissioning works to successfully connect to the 330kV transmission lines in Sekondi," it said.

Karpowership is a socially responsible company committed to giving back to the community, since it began operations in Ghana, the company has engaged in several social responsibility projects such as providing bursary for brilliant but needy students as well as adopting and fully furnishing a computer laboratory for a community school.

READ ALSO: Pay for the loans you borrow – Terkper to government

As a strategic partner, Karpowership is committed to Ghana's development and will continue to provide all Ghanaians with sustainable, reliable and affordable electricity.