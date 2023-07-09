ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Keen LGBTQ+ check can prevent indoctrination of innocent children - Dafeamekpor

Reymond Awusei Johnson

Rockson-Nelson Etse Kwami Dafeamekpor, the member of Parliament for South Dayi, has explained that the reality of LGBTQ+ cannot completely be kicked out in Ghana but can be checked to prevent the indoctrination of innocent children.

Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor
Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor

He cited books, cartoons, and films where children are subtly indoctrinated by pro-LGBTQ+ messages, a situation he described as worrying.

Recommended articles

“In respect of LGBTQ+, we can’t stop it, but we have to check it, the checking comes in when they do it in their homes, that’s their palaver, but don’t pour onto the streets and seek to indoctrinate innocent children. There are many media including books, cartoons, and films saying that there’s nothing wrong with this conduct. The attempt is that they want to equate this matter to fundamental human rights, which is not. This is a lifestyle choice. When you are born with it, it becomes a medical condition, that is subject to treatment.

“But some persons are going out of their way to change gender and say that they must have the right to be permitted to feel male or female. They are not ending it there, they want to have a right to determine these things for our children. Our children don’t even have voting decisions until they are 18 years. You want to go to schools to teach kids that when they feel a certain way it’s okay. We are inventing the order of nature, and no law on earth permits that,” he explained.

The MP cautioned that attempts by persons seeking to promote LGBTQ+ and prevent the bill from being passed will be met with fierce opposition.

Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson is a news personality with creative writing and experience in covering general worthy news content both locally and foreign front giving spotlight to information pertaining to the every day person.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park1

Bethel Kofi Mamphey: 29-year-old former student of Achimota School behind refurbished Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park

The late James Lutterodt

‘It hasn’t been easy’ – Father of late Ketasco NSMQ star speaks about how he died

Ablekuma bullion van robbery suspects fight in court, judge remands them

Ablekuma bullion van robbery suspects 'fight' in court, judge remands them

James Lutterodt

2021 NSMQ contestant allegedly dies from food poisoning