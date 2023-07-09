Keen LGBTQ+ check can prevent indoctrination of innocent children - Dafeamekpor

“In respect of LGBTQ+, we can’t stop it, but we have to check it, the checking comes in when they do it in their homes, that’s their palaver, but don’t pour onto the streets and seek to indoctrinate innocent children. There are many media including books, cartoons, and films saying that there’s nothing wrong with this conduct. The attempt is that they want to equate this matter to fundamental human rights, which is not. This is a lifestyle choice. When you are born with it, it becomes a medical condition, that is subject to treatment.

“But some persons are going out of their way to change gender and say that they must have the right to be permitted to feel male or female. They are not ending it there, they want to have a right to determine these things for our children. Our children don’t even have voting decisions until they are 18 years. You want to go to schools to teach kids that when they feel a certain way it’s okay. We are inventing the order of nature, and no law on earth permits that,” he explained.