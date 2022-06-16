Keep your mouth shut on the National Cathedral - Allotey Jacobs scolds Ofori-Atta

According Allotey, Ken Ofori-Atta has flip flopped so many times on the project.

He believes it will be more prudent if government interacts with the populace on whether or not to halt the construction or carry on with it.

"Government has flip-flopped on the issue of this Cathedral, so it will better for Ken Ofori-Atta to keep his mouth shut and not talk about it. And even should the government decide to suspend this project, they should consult with the people of this country", he said.

The National Cathedral has dominated local headlines in the past few days after NDC MP for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa revealed that the government has paid GHS25 million for the project.

It could be recalled that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, prior to the 2016 elections, informed Ghanaians he had made a vow to God to construct a Cathedral in His honor in exchange for victory in the 2016 elections.

Pulse Ghana

After the President's prayer was answered, he was expected to fulfill his promise by financing the project himself, little did Ghanaians know their funds would be involved in constructing this religious edifice.

Up until recently when it came to light that the government was channeling part of taxpayers' monies to build the Cathedral plus the call on all to contribute a quota towards the project, most of the citizenry were under the impression that the Cathedral was a personal pledge.

The Finance Minister, over the weekend, sought to assuage the fears of Ghanaians about possible wastage of public funds.