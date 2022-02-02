Ken Agyapong gets himself brand new Mercedes Benz with leftover cash from surgery

The businessman while speaking in an interview on Oman FM, he disclosed that the amount was from leftover funds earmarked for the surgery and recounted how the entire process of buying the said vehicle had taught him lessons on the importance of paying taxes.

"My hospital bills in America had leftover funds so I decided to treat myself by buying a Mercedes Benz S-class… as I speak to you, I have paid 80,000 dollars advance but I have yet to receive the car to pay the balance," he said.

Adding that “What got me angry, I went there (to the dealership) and we arrived at 138,000 dollars plus tax of over 8.5% tax. The same tax you are refusing to pay here. Where in Ghana do people pay tax on car purchases?

After working the amount and tax, it came up to 151,000 dollars. They now told me to pay an extra 10,000 dollars because of scarcity and for their efforts to get me a car. I asked, ‘are you mad? Why did you not add it?"

The MP disclosed that in a bid to ‘dodge’ the extra sum he was being hit with, he went to his usual dealer and the same arrangement was in place only that they agreed to split the 10,000 and shoulder half.