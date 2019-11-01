He, therefore, disclosed that Ghanaians should be grateful to Akufo-Addo and the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government.

Speaking to Kwame Sefa Kayi on Accra based Peace FM, the Finance Minister said “If we look back from where we are coming from and where we are now, then I must say things are better now".

According to him, President Akufo-Addo has done so well for Ghana so far and that “anyone who will complain of hardship is ungrateful to God.”

He said the state of the economy is “much much better” than in January 2017, when President Akufo-Addo ascended the throne.

Ken Ofori Atta is expected to present the 2020 budget to Parliament this month and it is expected to outline government plans for the election year.

Watch his full interview below