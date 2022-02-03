Ken Ofori-Atta emotionally blackmailing Ghanaians over e-levy – Sammy Gyamfi

Speaking in an interview on TV3, Sammy Gyamfi said Ghana's economy, which was rated negative for the first time in history by Moody's implies that the economy has collapsed.

“The outlook of our economy has been graded as negative. It has never happened in the history of the country. What it means is that we’re dead and on our way to the mortuary," he said.

“If it gets to the stage where investors are no longer willing to lend you money and the Finance Minister is saying that if you don’t approve e-levy which will give me 6.9bn in 2022 our economy will collapse, then we have no economy. He is now emotionally blackmailing us”, he added.

The introduction of the e-levy by the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has been greeted with disapproval from majority of the populace and experts as well.