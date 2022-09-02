Ken Ofori-Atta is the best person to get Ghana out of the economic mess – Akufo-Addo

According to Nana Akufo-Addo, although many have called for the head of the Finance Minister over alleged mismanagement of the economy, he is satisfied with Ofori-Atta as he has what it takes to change the fortunes of the country.

“This same Finance Minister who people are calling for his blood is the very man who took us very successfully out of the IMF programme and helped us produce the 7 percent rates of growth that we have before the COVID.”

“I believe that he has the same determination to work us out of this crisis as he showed at the beginning of our government,” the president added.

President Akufo-Addo also reiterated his stance that a reshuffle of his ministers was not needed at this time.

Pulse Ghana

“When I am satisfied or someone is doing his work well or not doing his work well, I will act on it. If I am satisfied that the output is still strong, I will know what to do,” he said.

In August, the President said he will not listen to suggestions calling for reshuffling of his Ministers.

He reckons that decision will destabilize his government.

To him, the output of the ministers were consistent with the expectations and therefore there is no need to reshuffle them.