Ken Ofori-Atta must be arrested for the current economic mess – Arise Ghana

The group said this is due to the actions and inactions of the Finance Minister that have plunged Ghana’s economy into a huge mess.

A leading member of Arise Ghana, Mensah Thompson, on Eyewitness News said “We are giving the President a 49-hour ultimatum to terminate the appointment of Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta. We are not only calling for a termination of his appointment, but his immediate arrest. We believe he is responsible for the financial troubles we are facing. A lot of them are due to conflict of interest and fiscal recklessness on his part.”

There have been several calls in the past months for the dismissal of Ken Ofori-Atta as the Finance Minister.

Kwabena Agyapong, a leading member of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) also joined in on this call.

In an interview with Accra-based Kessben TV, Agyapong said "Inflation is over 32 percent, so we're in dangerous territory. So the only major thing the President can do is to arrest the situation and clear out the managers of the economy.

"You can't let the same people who have driven us to this stage remain in office."

Pulse Ghana

"Nobody is looking for Ken Ofori-Atta's job. We are looking for the economic health of this country. Some of us have to stand up and be counted. I will rather die speaking the truth than be populist because I'm a member of the NPP," he added.

Earlier, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo described the performance of his ministers as "outstanding."

According to Nana Addo, there is no need for a reshuffle of his ministers because their output has been "considerable and that is what I look at".