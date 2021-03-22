According to a report by Asaaseradio, he arrived at the Kotoka International Airport on Saturday, March 20, 2021, via Delta Air.

Mr. Ofori-Atta is said to have driven straight to the Jubilee House to inform President Nana Akufo-Addo of his recovery and safe return.

It will be recalled that on February 14, Mr. Ofori-Atta was flown to the US for a medical review following some COVID-19 complications.

A statement from the Finance Ministry said the Minister had suffered some complications after recovering from COVID-19 last December.

The statement said he required further interventions which were not available in the country, hence his travel to the US.

He was subsequently admitted to the Mayo Clinic in Minnesota, USA, where he has been receiving treatment over the last 30 days.

Mr. Ofori-Atta’s absence meant his vetting by Parliament’s Appointments Committee was postponed, while the 2021 budget was read of his behalf by the Minister for Parliamentary Affairs and Majority Leaders, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu.

During the budget reading last week, the Finance Minister-designate said in a video conference that his treatment was going according to plan.

“It is in the Bible that says Peter, therefore, was kept in prison, but prayer was made without ceasing for the church and for him and I have felt how God miraculously delivered Peter from prison because the saints prayed for him,” he said.

“The doctors here have been fantastic and very dedicated, but even they acknowledge that there must be someone upstairs who is watching over me because the numbers were so critical. So thank you indeed for your earnest prayers which have saved me.”

Mr. Ofori-Atta has now returned home following his successful medical trip to the US.