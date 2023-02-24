Ken Ofori-Atta should be sacked immediately after the IMF deal – NPP MP

Mr Antwi further added that the 2024 elections will be fought on the economy, and sacking Ken Ofori-Atta will give the NPP a fair shot at winning.

“Time has come for him [Finance Minister] to step aside. Based on his own pronouncements and performance at the ministry, if we are able to press the right buttons between now and next year, we may have a fighting chance of salvaging our economy and taking a fight to the NDC. As it stands, things are not that great,” he told Joy News.

The MP said that the Majority Caucus will hold the president and the minister to the promise to sack Mr Ofori Atta after the IMF bailout is secured.

In 2022, more than 90 NPP MPs asked President Akufo-Addo to dismiss Mr. Ofori-Atta. However, the president managed to convince the group to hold on until an IMF deal was concluded.

Pulse Ghana

But Mr Antwi said that the Majority Caucus wanted the best interest of the president and would like for him to leave a befitting legacy after his tenure in office, hence President Akufo-Addo ought to listen to their demand for the dismissal of the Finance Minister.

“As it stands, things are not that great and we need to be realistic about what is out there. Prices have gone up, there’s hardship…these are all signs that all is not well with the Finance Ministry,” he reiterated.