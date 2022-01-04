Kennedy Agyapong insignificant to me in the realms of the spirit —Nigel Gaisie

In an interview on Kofi TV, he said he's gentle and polite but on the 31st December during the watch-night service, he only wanted to insult Kennedy Agyapong.

"I only did it to insult him. This is not me, and everybody who knows me knows that I am very gentle but on the 31st, I just wanted to insult him. Yes! Kennedy Agyapong – I won't call him honourable because he's not honourable to me.

"He's insignificant to me in the realms of the spirit. This man told lies about me during the elections and I did not respond because God has instructed me to do certain things but Kennedy Agyapong must understand that 2022 and going if he comes to insult me, if he says one, I will say a thousand," he said.

His reactions come after Kennedy Agyapong threatened to deal with him for spreading falsehood about his supposed illness which took him to the United States to seek medical attention.

The MP said "Nigel Giasie was saying I was down with stroke. He said this because of how I exposed him on television. This tells you he is a liar because I didn't have a stroke, it was a brain tumour I went to the US to get removed. The tumour was the size of a computer mouse and my doctors said it had been there for nine years.