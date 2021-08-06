Kennedy Agyapong is a coward - Alhassan Suhuyini

Mr. Suhuyini said this after Kennedy Agyapong failed to appear before the Privileges Committee to face contempt charges.

He alleged that the maverick MP has run out of the country to avoid being served by the Committee.

Mr Suhuyini, who drew the attention of the Speaker to the alleged threat, told journalists on Thursday, 5 August 2021 that it was baffling Mr Agyapong has not made himself available to be served.“How come they couldn’t find him to serve him?” the opposition MP wondered.

“I have interpreted it to mean he only shows bravery in his comfort zone in Madina but in actual fact, he is a coward because if I were in his shoes and heard the chairman talk about a sitting today, I would have approached the committee to find out if there is an invitation available for me so that I will plan my schedules appropriately and if he didn’t do that then I take it that he deliberately avoided the committee and that’s why they haven’t been able to find him to sever him and I think that’s an act of cowardice”, Mr Suhuyini noted.

The Privileges Committee was expected to start hearing the case against Mr Agyapong today, Thursday, 5 August 2021 for stating on his Net 2 TV programme ‘The Attitude’ on 9 July 2021 that: "We should beat the hell out of Erastus Asare Donkor” and also threatened that if he (Honourable Agyapong) “were the president of Ghana, he would have ensured that Erastus Asare Donkor is beaten mercilessly".

Mr Agyapong on Friday, July 9, is reported to have allegedly threatened to attack Mr Asare Donkor, “for the journalistic work that the latter undertook during the recent shootings and killing incident at Ejura” on his television station.

The Multimedia Group filed a formal complaint against Mr Agyapong.