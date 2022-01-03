RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Kennedy Agyapong: NPP MP donates 500 sewing machines, others to constituents

Authors:

Evans Effah

Firebrand New Patriotic Party (NPP) legislator, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong showed his constituents massive love this yuletide.

Ken Agyapong donates 500 sewing machines, others to constituents
Ken Agyapong donates 500 sewing machines, others to constituents

The Assin Central MP donated some items to the aged, widows and the youth of his constituency.

Recommended articles

According to the lawmaker, he believes the items will be of help to those who want to enter into technical and vocational training.

The items donated included 500 sewing machines, 315 hairdryers, 30 barbering sterilisers, 30 cloth cutting machines for tailors, 30 modern hairdresser sinks, 1,500 pieces of cloth, 1,500 bags of rice, 1,250 bottles of cooking oil, and many others.

Mr. Agyapong also donated some cash to some needy people who were spotted at the ceremony and also pledged to cater for some youth, who excelled in the just-ended West African Senior Secondary Certificate Examination.

He promised to fully sponsor one brilliant boy who had 8As to Harvard University in the United States of America to study medicine.

He also thanked everyone for trusting in him and giving him another mandate to become their Member of Parliament and also wished them Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.

One of the simplest ways to love is by helping the needy,” he said.

The Scripture, he noted, “makes it known to us that we reap what we sow and that there are blessings for those who seek a life of serving, loving, and helping others”.

Authors:

Evans Effah Evans Effah Evans Effah is Editor at Pulse.com.gh. He is a digital journalist, with interest in politics, business and sports. He has over 6 years experience in journalism.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Police go after young man for firing AK 47 at ANC Mall to welcome new year (video)

Police go after young man for firing AK 47 at ANC Mall to welcome new year (video)

Court remands 3 SHS students who burnt Bolt driver

Bolt Case

Interior of Okudzeto Ablakwa’s Furniture and Footwear Bank will leave you speechless (photos)

A look inside Okudzeto Ablakwa’s Furniture and Footwear Bank will leave you speechless

Ghanaian family of 5 crashed to death while returning from 31st all-night service

Ghanaian family of 5 crashed to death while returning from 31st all-night service