RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Kennedy Agyapong speaks wisdom at Despite’s 60th birthday bash [Watch]

Authors:

Berlinda Entsie

Assin Central Member of Parliament, Kennedy Agyapong has showered praises on business mogul, Osei Kwame Despite on his birthday.

Kennedy Agyapong and Osei Kwame Despite
Kennedy Agyapong and Osei Kwame Despite

According to the MP, Osei Kwame Despite has been tremendous in helping the country to create jobs for the youth.

Recommended articles

Speaking at the birthday party of the CEO of Despite Media, the MP cum businessman appreciated Dr Despite noting that "I would like to appreciate Osei Kwame Despite and his brother Ofori Sarpong for their immense contribution towards the economy. They are amongst the few Ghanaians who have opened businesses across the country and are employing the youth."

He further admonished that "Don't envy a brother when he is rich. Rather, go close to the person and ask how he did it so that you can imitate them. Appreciate a brother who has made it in life."

"Let's not only appreciate foreigners who have opened businesses in the country but also, let's appreciate our own.

Note that while you appreciated your own, you pave way for your success too," he added.

Osei Kwame Despite marked his birthday in grand style with an extravagant party.

The Ghanaian millionaire turned 60 yesterday, 2nd February 2022. To mark the celebration for the day, an extravagant party was thrown for the business magnate and it had several Ghanaian acts performing to thrill the party-goers.

Authors:

Berlinda Entsie Berlinda Entsie Berlinda Entsie a reporter at Pulse.com.gh/bi/. She reports on all your business related issues and always ready to promote your business through amazing reportage.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Guyana to export 120 ready-made wooden houses to Ghana this year

Prefabricated wooden house

Former President Kuffour allegedly blocks major road estate project

Road blocked for estate project (Source: Starrfm.com.gh)

Choose e-levy or there will be no ‘Free SHS’ and jobs for you – Kusi-Boafo warns Ghanaians

Kusi-Boafo

J.B Danquah-Adu’s post mortem report stolen by thieves - Pathologist tells court

The late JB Danquah