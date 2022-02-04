Kennedy Agyapong speaks wisdom at Despite’s 60th birthday bash [Watch]

Speaking at the birthday party of the CEO of Despite Media, the MP cum businessman appreciated Dr Despite noting that "I would like to appreciate Osei Kwame Despite and his brother Ofori Sarpong for their immense contribution towards the economy. They are amongst the few Ghanaians who have opened businesses across the country and are employing the youth."

He further admonished that "Don't envy a brother when he is rich. Rather, go close to the person and ask how he did it so that you can imitate them. Appreciate a brother who has made it in life."

"Let's not only appreciate foreigners who have opened businesses in the country but also, let's appreciate our own.

Note that while you appreciated your own, you pave way for your success too," he added.

Osei Kwame Despite marked his birthday in grand style with an extravagant party.