KIA Terminal 3 to open soon

The Ghana Airports Company Limited (GACL) will soon unveil its iconic project - Terminal 3 at Kotoka International Airport (KIA).

All international airlines through KIA will from Saturday, September 15, 2018, depart and arrive at the Terminal 3 of the state-of-the-art facility.

Managing Director of Ghana Airport Company Limited (GACL), John Attafuah said it would precede the inauguration of the modern edifice by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo later on October 2.

He said about 36 simulation exercises have been conducted which included both departure and arrival processes.

He said "We started live flight from this Terminal. We had four different airlines involved with Emirates departing from here to Abidjan and back. Just today, we also had one arrival. We are on track in meeting all the deadlines we settled on."

The $250 million project concept, which began in 2015, will have the following facilities: