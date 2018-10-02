KIA Terminal 3 was never flooded – GACL refutes reports

news

Reports that the Terminal 3 at the Kotoko International Airport (KIA) was flooded on Monday are false and should be ignored, the Ghana Aiports Company Limited (GACL), has said.

In a Facebook post, the GACL said there was nothing like floods taking over the facility, as reported by some media houses.

“We can confirm that there was NO flooding at KIA, neither was there flooding in terminal 3, as earlier reported,” the post read, accompanied by some photos to prove.

This comes after a video suggesting the Terminal 3 got flooded following Monday’s brief rainfall went viral on social media.

In the said video, a truck could be seen driving through the flooding waters, with other areas also heavily covered in water.

However, it has now emerged that the reports were false, with the GACL providing photos to counter the earlier video.

The Terminal 3 was finally opened for operation on September 15, 2018 following the completion of tests and simulation exercises.

The $250 million project has Capacity to process 1,250 passengers per hour, has six boarding bridges, and 7 links (expandable to 8 in the future).

It also boasts ultra-modern facilities and capacity to handle 5 million passengers a year.