The first year Tarkwa SHS student, Augustina Ndaago, was found with her boyfriend, the CID boss DCOP Maame Tiwaah Addo-Danquah has disclosed in a meeting with the families of the three kidnapped Takoradi girls.

The girl's lover is currently being interrogated by the police, the CID boss further said.

She said: “It is something that we have arrested the suspect. Apparently, the lady met the guy, the guy proposed to the lady and she followed him to his house.

"They slept. The guy is in police custody and we have begun investigation.

"That lady is around, we are talking to him and we are interrogating the suspect to understand the circumstances under which the whole issue happened.”

The headmistress of Tarkwa SHS had reported to the police that Ndaago was missing after she took exeact on Wednesday 23rd January to visit her mother in Prestea, and left the school but failed to show up in the house as expected.

“On Thursday 24th January, 2019, around 12:30 noon, Augustina’s brother called the housemistress to inform her that a “supposed” kidnapper had sent him a text message that Augustina together with two others had been kidnapped and were in their custody,” the school said in a statement.

The latest incident comes as police mount search for the kidnapped girls in Takoradi in the Western Region.

Police say the investigative team has been beefed up, while arrangements are underway to secure expert investigators from the United States to speed up the investigation.