The call, made by security expert Adams Bonah, follows a series of kidnappings and high profile crimes which has Nigerians as the main architects.

"We have not heard from the Nigerian High Commissioner, even though some of his nationals have been involved in recent issues in Ghana. He needs to speak," Bonah said on Citi FM's "The Big Issue."

He added: "The Nigerian High Commissioner has a responsibility to tell his nationals here to follow the rules and behave and also reassure Ghanaians that not all Nigerians are involved in crime."

In the rest case of the kidnapping of two Canadians in the Ashanti Region, three Nigerians and five were arrested. They have been arraigned before the Accra High Court.

The accused persons are Sampson Aghalor aka Romeo, Elvis Ojiyorwe, Jeff Omarsar, all Nigerians.

The others are Yusif Yakubu, Abdul Nasir and Seidu Abubakari aka Nba - Ghanaians.

All of them were charged with two counts of conspiracy to commit kidnapping, while Aghalor, Ojiyorwe, Omarsar and Yakubu, were separately charged with kidnapping.

According to the prosecution, Aghalor, who was the leader of the gang, called the families of the two girls and demanded $800,000 as ransom.