Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

‘Kill any angry youth who attacks you’ – DCE tells Police


‘Kill any angry youth who attacks you’ – DCE tells Police

Addressing residents of the area at a durbar, the DCE said the police were not given guns to shoot animals in the bush but to use them on lawless people.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
File Photo play

File Photo

The District Chief Executive (DCE) of Asunafo North, Osei Bonsu, has urged the Police not to delay in shooting to kill any civilian who attacks them.

Addressing residents of the area at a durbar, he said the police were not given guns to shoot animals in the bush but to use them on lawless people.

READ ALSO:  Eid Festivities: Tight security in Zongos as Muslims mark Eid-ul-Adha

Mr. Bonsu was speaking in relation to a recent attack on the police by some irate youth at Sankore in Brong Ahafo.

The DCE, therefore, charged the Police to respond in equal measure to any attack from the youth, describing the attacks on Police personnel as worrying.

However, Mr. Bonsu has come in for strong criticism for making what has been described as “careless” comments.

Chief Executive officer of the Security warehouse, Adams Bonaa, believes the DCE’ statement was reckless and should not be condoned.

According to him, Mr. Bonsu should be interdicted and possibly replaced immediately for his reckless comment.

READ ALSO:  Eid al-Adha: “Gov’t committed to building a society of inclusion” –Akufo-Addo

Speaking to Accra-based Joy FM, he said such comments have the potential to create chaos in the area between Police and residents.

“I was surprised a whole DCE will make this statement that they should shoot people who attack police station or office. It begs the question how some of these DCEs are appointed.

“I am not expecting our leaders to make such statements,” the security analyst lamented.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Roundabout Expansion: Tema Motorway roundabout road to be diverted August 26 Roundabout Expansion Tema Motorway roundabout road to be diverted August 26
Robbery: Armed robbers gun down mobile money vendor at Asylum Down Robbery Armed robbers gun down mobile money vendor at Asylum Down
Sexual Orientation: 400 homosexuals register for counselling Sexual Orientation 400 homosexuals register for counselling
Eid al-Adha: “Gov’t committed to building a society of inclusion” –Akufo-Addo Eid al-Adha “Gov’t committed to building a society of inclusion” –Akufo-Addo
Face of USAG: Body of second drowned beauty pageant found Face of USAG Body of second drowned beauty pageant found
Eid Festivities: Tight security in Zongos as Muslims mark Eid-ul-Adha Eid Festivities Tight security in Zongos as Muslims mark Eid-ul-Adha

Recommended Videos

God Is Good: Otabil ‘explains’ Capital Bank controversy to church members God Is Good Otabil ‘explains’ Capital Bank controversy to church members
Rest In Peace: Kofi Annan's family provide details on his last moments Rest In Peace Kofi Annan's family provide details on his last moments
"God is good"- Pastor Otabil explains Capital Bank collapse "God is good"- Pastor Otabil explains Capital Bank collapse



Top Articles

1 Accra Dansoman fire outbreak kills pastor's wife, 3 children and in-lawbullet
2 Former UN General Secretary 10 things you didn't know about Kofi Annanbullet
3 Face of USAG Body of second drowned beauty pageant foundbullet
4 In Cape Coast Five University students drown; two deadbullet
5 Sermon Worship God, not your pastors – Otabil to ICGC membersbullet
6 Arizona Hospital 16 nurses pregnant at the same timebullet
7 Plan To Tax Churches Taxing churches "nonsense:" Prophet...bullet
8 RIP Beauty pageant contestant dies during photo shootbullet
9 Funeral dancers in Ghana The best funeral dancers in Ghanabullet
10 Sexual Orientation 400 homosexuals register for...bullet

Top Videos

1 "God is good"- Pastor Otabil explains Capital Bank collapsebullet
2 Funeral dancers in Ghana The best funeral dancers in Ghanabullet
3 Video I don't have time for sex - Obinimbullet
4 Video Obinim church members confess sexual sinsbullet
5 Political Marriage Ras Mubarak Marries Muntaka's Daughter As...bullet
6 Video Sad tale of Ghanaian journalist who left BBC for...bullet
7 Ebony's Death Video of Ebony's soldier singing 'morale...bullet
8 Video Counsellor Lutterodt defends police officer for...bullet
9 Name and Shame Kennedy Agyapong premieres Anas video on...bullet
10 Preparing For Death Pastor makes his tomb in his housebullet

Local

Unemployment Jobless nurses and midwives threaten demo if...
Hero Flags fly at half-mast for a week in honour of Kofi Annan
Protest Physician assistants to strike over conditions of service
ICGC "God is good"- Pastor Otabil explains Capital Bank collapse