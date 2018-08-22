‘Kill any angry youth who attacks you’ – DCE tells Police

news

The District Chief Executive (DCE) of Asunafo North, Osei Bonsu, has urged the Police not to delay in shooting to kill any civilian who attacks them.

Addressing residents of the area at a durbar, he said the police were not given guns to shoot animals in the bush but to use them on lawless people.

Mr. Bonsu was speaking in relation to a recent attack on the police by some irate youth at Sankore in Brong Ahafo.

The DCE, therefore, charged the Police to respond in equal measure to any attack from the youth, describing the attacks on Police personnel as worrying.

However, Mr. Bonsu has come in for strong criticism for making what has been described as “careless” comments.

Chief Executive officer of the Security warehouse, Adams Bonaa, believes the DCE’ statement was reckless and should not be condoned.

According to him, Mr. Bonsu should be interdicted and possibly replaced immediately for his reckless comment.

Speaking to Accra-based Joy FM, he said such comments have the potential to create chaos in the area between Police and residents.

“I was surprised a whole DCE will make this statement that they should shoot people who attack police station or office. It begs the question how some of these DCEs are appointed.

“I am not expecting our leaders to make such statements,” the security analyst lamented.