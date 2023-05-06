King Charles III formally crowned at Westminster Abbey

Pulse Ghana

Dignitaries pack the Abbey as King Charles, dressed in a long robe, takes his place before the high altar.

King Charles III arrived at Westminster Abbey and saw him walk up the aisle before taking his seat at the top of the church with Queen Camilla.

The Archbishop of Canterbury acknowledges the multiple faiths observed in the UK by saying the Church of England "will seek to foster an environment in which people of all faiths may live freely".

Welby then administers the Coronation Oath, a legal requirement. He asks King Charles to confirm that he will uphold the law and the Church of England during his reign.

The King pledged to uphold the law during his reign, in a ceremony witnessed by over 2,200 dignitaries.

The King places his hand on the Holy Gospel and pledges to "perform and keep" those promises and also takes a second oath, the Accession Declaration Oath stating that he is a "faithful Protestant".

The oaths are framed by a wider recognition of people of “all faiths and beliefs”.

The archbishop anoints the King in the form of a cross on his head, breast, and hands.

Now onto the investiture, which is literally the crowning moment, and one of great symbolism.

The King is presented with the Jewelled Sword which represents a sword for "Justice"

More jewels and regalia are presented to the King, The Orb, representing the sovereign's power, is handed over by the Archbishop of Armagh.

The archbishop places St Edward's Crown on the King's head.

It’s the only time Charles will wear it in his life.

It’s a service full of balancing acts and subtle symbols.

“God save the King” from the archbishop, and from the congregation.

The abbey bells ring, trumpets sound, and gun salutes are fired across the UK.

King Charles formally crowned, and the last person to have experienced this was his mother, 70 years ago.