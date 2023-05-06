ADVERTISEMENT
King Charles's procession arrives at Westminster Abbey

Reymond Awusei Johnson

A lavish procession leaves Buckingham Palace as dignitaries and celebrities fill Westminster Abbey.

Millions of people across the UK and beyond are already taking their seats at Westminster Abbey, ahead of the Coronation of King Charles III and Camilla, the Queen Consort.

A symbolic ceremony combining a religious service and pageantry.

Not far from the Palace, thousands of people have lined the streets in central London to witness the grand coronation of the King.

Earlier a series of Commonwealth leaders arrived at the Abbey, each carrying their country's flags.

The coronation will kick off at 11:00 BST and the King, who will be crowned along with Camilla, the Queen Consort, will be the 40th reigning monarch crowned there since 1066.

Reymond Awusei Johnson
