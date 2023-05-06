Millions of people across the UK and beyond are already taking their seats at Westminster Abbey, ahead of the Coronation of King Charles III and Camilla, the Queen Consort.
King Charles's procession arrives at Westminster Abbey
A lavish procession leaves Buckingham Palace as dignitaries and celebrities fill Westminster Abbey.
A symbolic ceremony combining a religious service and pageantry.
Not far from the Palace, thousands of people have lined the streets in central London to witness the grand coronation of the King.
Earlier a series of Commonwealth leaders arrived at the Abbey, each carrying their country's flags.
The coronation will kick off at 11:00 BST and the King, who will be crowned along with Camilla, the Queen Consort, will be the 40th reigning monarch crowned there since 1066.
